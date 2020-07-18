NEWARK — WCNY, Central New York’s community-owned public broadcaster, in partnership with Erie Shore Landing Ice Cream Parlor, invite the community to August Free Scoop Mondays, in celebration of WCNY’s Move to Include project, highlighting the experiences of individuals with disabilities and community inclusion.
The first 30 people each Monday from 5-7 p.m. will enjoy a special Move to Include display and a free scoop of ice cream. There are also free coloring books for the kids.
The ice cream parlor is a retail business of The Arc Wayne along the Erie Canal at 50 East Ave. Every purchase made at Erie Shore Landings Ice Cream Parlor as well as the adjacent Café, helps employ individuals with disabilities in the community.
WCNY’s Move to Include initiative began in July, in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, signed July 26, 1990. WCNY is using its TV, radio, web, and social media platforms, and this special event to foster a dialogue of awareness, empathy, acceptance, and inclusion. The initiative aims to inspire people to embrace the abilities and contributions to community life of those who live with disabilities.
National Funding for the Move to Include initiative is powered by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Visit www.arcwayne.org for more information.