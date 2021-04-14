OVID — The Friends of the Three Bears have received a $4,400 Pomeroy Fund for NYS History award to improve technology and climate control at the newly designated Seneca County Tourism Office and the Papa Bear Cultural Center.
The Pomeroy Fund for NYS History, a partnership between the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and Museum Association of New York (MANY), awarded an additional $50,000 to 14 history-related organizations to assist with urgent capital needs projects. In this highly competitive fourth round of urgent funding, 167 museums and historical societies submitted applications to support projects.
“This was an overwhelming response from history organizations, which underscores the incredible need that remains across New York State,” said Deryn Pomeroy, Director for Strategic Initiatives at the Pomeroy Foundation. “Capital improvements are essential to help these important organizations reopen and stay open.”
“This round helped us see the vast challenges New York’s museums face in the wake of deferred maintenance, limited municipal investment in cultural properties, and the deep financial setbacks incurred through pandemic related revenue reductions,” said Erika Sanger, MANY Executive Director.
According to Friends of the Three Bears Board of Directors President, Phyllis Motill, “Public awareness of some of our historical treasures is a challenge in our small communities. We at the Three Bears, are working with limited resources to elevate the importance of these three historical buildings. Their architectural duplicated design gives them a quality that is unusual, thus Papa Bear, Mama Bear, and Baby Bear. We have been working for 20 years to reach our goal of a Tourism Site and a CulturalCenter and we are very close to that achievement. It is through the cooperation of Seneca County Board of Supervisors, grants, donations by loyal members, and in-kind givers that we have successfully turned an ignored complex into a lovely site that is attracting tourists, history buffs, researchers, visitors, and the general public.”