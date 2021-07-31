The mission of the Friendship House of Middlesex, Inc. is to provide supplemental food and clothing in addition to educational & resource information to the needy in the Marcus Whitman School District who have been impacted by financial problems as a result of unemployment, divorce, disability, health, domestic violence, homelessness, disaster, aging and rising cost of living. They gather, store and distribute goods to those who find themselves in a time of special need and crisis, and support their efforts to regain self sufficiency through education. Its mission is based on compassion and respect for the dignity of each person they serve. The Friendship House Pantry and Thrift Store seek to collaborate with those who share their values and mission.