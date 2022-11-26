Gallahan's donation drive for local animal shelters is a success

MANCHESTER — Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan (R,C-Manchester) announced that his annual donation drive for local animals was a success. Thousands of pounds of new dog food, cat food, treats, toys, litter and cleaning supplies were collected and distributed to the Happy Tails Animal Shelter in Ontario County and the Beverly Animal Shelter in Seneca County.
“I am overwhelmed by the generosity and support of my constituents who donated new animal supplies to our shelters in need. These donations will go a long way toward caring for animals in need of their forever homes. Thank you to Happy Tails and Beverly Animal Shelters for your continued partnership on this year’s donation drive and your continued work to protect our communities’ animals,” said Gallahan.
“I urge anyone who is thinking about adding a new furry member to your family to visit our shelters and adopt an animal in need of a loving home,” continued Gallahan.
“We are so very grateful for your help and the community’s support. We would never have been able to provide all the needy animals we have been taking in without this help. Thank you to all for improving the lives of these animals,” said Beverly Animal Shelter President Dallyn Jenkins.
Those interested in donating supplies or adopting an animal can visit Beverly Animal Shelter at 50 East River Road, Waterloo, NY 13165 and Happy Tails Animal Shelter at 2976 County Road 48, Canandaigua, NY 14424.