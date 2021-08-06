VICTOR — The traditional Iroquois creation story takes on new life Aug. 7 when individuals are invited to Ganondagan to collaboratively paint a 4-by-8-foot mural from a line drawing of the Iroquois creation story by Seneca artist and Ganondagan State Historic Site Manager G. Peter Jemison.
At 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Onondaga storyteller Perry Ground will regale participants with the creation story and other tales during the painting process. This is a drop-in event, free with admission to the Seneca Art & Culture Center. Participants should come dressed to paint, and can join for a short time or stay for all of the five-hour paint that begins at 10 a.m.
All participants will be working outside under a large tent, using water-based paint on large sheets of paper.
While at Ganondagan, participants are invited to view the Iroquois Creation Story film, and visit the Seneca Art & Culture Center and exhibits, the gift shop, Seneca Bark Longhouse, interpretive trails, and gardens.