LYONS — The Wayne County Historical Society is hosting a garage sale July 22-23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, at the old Pure Oil Station on the corner of Route 14 and Canal Street.
There will be antiques, furniture, household items, books, electronics, toys, games, jewelry, and more. All proceeds from the sale will go to the Wayne County Historical Society and Museum of Wayne County History.
For more information, or to donate items to the sale, contact the Museum of Wayne County History at (315) 946-4943 or info@waynehistory.org.