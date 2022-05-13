GENEVA — Four of Geneva’s favorite craft breweries, join together with eleven other Ontario County breweries and offer free draft beer for a great cause!
Geneva breweries include:
- Lake Drum, War Horse, WeBe and Big Alice
Other participating breweries:
- Noble Shepherd, Irish Mafia, Other Half, Reinvention, Stumbling Monkey, Twin Elder, Farmhouse, Naked Dove, Birdhouse, Crafty Ales and Naples Brewing.
Brews for Builds craft beer tour passes are available for a limited time and to the first 1,000 purchasers at $40 each. Each pass is good for a buy one/get one free draft beer at each of the 15 participating Ontario County brewery locations from June 1st 2022 to May 31st 2023. For more information visit: OntarioHabitat.org/BrewsforBuilds
“We are thrilled to be partnering with our local breweries on this ‘fun’-draiser that will help more families afford a decent place to call home. Brews for Builds is an opportunity to experience the local craft beverage scene while giving back to our community.”
— Nash Bock/Executive Director- Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County
Brews for Builds is a great gift idea and your purchase will help make it possible for more families in Ontario County to realize the safety, security and stability that owning a home can provide. Thanks to the generous participation of these breweries, 100% of the “Brews for Builds” sales will benefit Habitat directly. For those who are not beer lovers, every donation helps Habitat’s mission and monetary donations can also be made on the website to assist Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County. OntarioHabitat.org/BrewsforBuilds