GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce will host a celebration for one of its newest members at noon on Jan. 14.
The Member Milestone will celebrate the grand opening of Balanced Beauty at 34 Seneca St.
Dr. Arun Nagpaul founded the business in 2020. It takes an integrative approach to personal wellness, with licensed professionals providing medically supervised treatments of all sorts, including chrome laser skin treatments and cosmetic services such as botox and fillers.
Studio Salon and Finger Lakes Massage Therapy will be housed within the renovated space, also.
The day-long celebration will continue until 7 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting and group photo planned for 12:30 p.m. There will be service demonstrations, giveaways, and local food and beverages.
“Having been engaged members of the Chamber since they came on board, we know the team at Balanced Beauty well and are confident they will have a positive impact to our regional business community as they thrive here in the heart of the Finger Lakes,” Chamber Executive Director and President Miranda Odell said in a press release.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Jan. 12. Contact the Chamber at (315) 789-1776 or info@genevany.com.