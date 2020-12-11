GENEVA — The special year-end meeting of the Geneva Town Board will be held Dec. 23.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no in-person attendance. The meeting, which will start at 6 p.m., can be accessed online or by phone.
People who want to watch can visit us02web.zoom.us/j/88678036069. The meeting ID is 886-7803-6069.
People who want to listen by phone can call 1-646-558-8656 and enter the same meeting ID.
For more information, contact town Supervisor Mark Venuti at (315) 789-3922 or supervisor@townofgeneva.com, or see the town’s website at townofgeneva.com.