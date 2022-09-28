GENEVA — City Councilor At-Large Anthony Noone will host two town hall-style meetings at the Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge on Prospect Avenue.
Both run from 6-7 p.m.
The first, for residents of wards 4, 5, and 6, is tonight. (Sept. 29) The second, for residents of wards 1, 2, and 3, is slated for Tuesday. (Oct. 4)
The focus of both meetings will be the proposed 2023 city budget. An overview of the budget will be presented, followed by residents having an opportunity to share what they would like the city’s budgetary priorities to be in the coming year.
Contact Noone at anoone@geneva.ny.us with questions or suggestions.