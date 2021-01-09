GENEVA — The Geneva Historical Society is still looking for photos from the community for the exhibit “My Geneva is ... These are images that convey what Geneva is to an individual.”
Everyone in the community has their own idea of what the city is and what it represents to them. For some, it might be a favorite restaurant or store, a landscape, a place from childhood, an individual or a group of people, a street, or a place connected to a favorite memory.
Prints of submitted photos will be used in the exhibit “My Geneva is … ,” which will be made up entirely of photos contributed by community members.
Photos can be scanned from prints or can be original digital images. Submissions should include the image, a description of who or what is depicted and a narrative about why the photo captures Geneva. Some submissions will become part of the Geneva Historical Society photo collection.
The deadline for submissions has been extended to Jan. 15, and the exhibit will be on display at the Geneva History Museum from Jan. 25 through June 26.
To submit an image, or if you have questions about the project, please email Geneva Historical Society Archivist Becky Chapin at archivist@genevahistoricalsociety.com.