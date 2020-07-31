GENEVA — Every year Geneva High School Interact Club students run a Geneva Rotary Club meeting.
Interact is the high school version of Rotary. This year, it took place July 8 with Interact Co-President Emily McFadden presiding, assisted by Katelyn Ikle, co-president.
Susie Flick of Geneva Rotary, Interact co-adviser, gave a brief summary of the Interact volunteer activities this year; including the Hobart and William Smith Colleges Day of Service, Festival of Nations, Our Lady of Peace box packing for Thanksgiving, the Santa Train, Salvation Army bell ringing and helping at the Bishop’s Dinner at St. Michael’s Church.
After school closed and during the novel coronavirus pandemic, they organized a food drive and donated all the food that they collected to the Geneva food pantry. They also took part in the Adopt a Highway Program, along with Rotarians. In all, the Interact Club gave the Geneva Community more than 1,400 hours of community service this school year.
Advisers Flick and John Oughterson presented the Interact officers with certificates showing that the club received the Rotary Citation with Platinum Distinction from Rotary International for achieving goals. The officers are Co-Presidents Emily McFadden, Katelyn Ikle and Treasurer Caitlin Canario.
Also, Oughterson and Flick presented the Interactor of the Year Award to Emily McFadden. Emily is a member of the Geneva High School National Honor Society, Soccer team, Band, Link Crew and Green Club and is an Our Lady of Peace Parish youth group leader.
During the school year, Interact members raise money to donate to local causes. Treasurer Canario presented checks for $600 to Geneva Salvation Army Captains Nydia and Luis Martinez for food and monetary assistance and $1,200 to Peter Dohr, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes, for the Community Lunch Program in Geneva.
Rotary International comprises 1.2 million men and women around the world who donate their expertise, time and funds to support local and international projects that help people in need and promote understanding amongst cultures. If interested in becoming a Geneva Rotarian, contact secretary@genevarotaryclub.org for more information or visit go to www.genevarotaryclub.org.
Geneva Rotary meets at noon Wednesdays at the Geneva Country Club.