GENEVA — Geneva American Legion 396 hosted a Cruise for a Cause Car Show fundraiser early this summer at the Post home on Lochland Road.
Trophies were awarded to over 60 vehicles in three classes (motorcycles, classics and hot rods).
The festivities included a pancake breakfast, lunch, raffles and door prizes.
The event raised over $2,000, which will be used to maintain the post home and fund several community projects. A portion of the funds will be donated to Operation Comfort Warriors, a program dedicated to meeting the needs of wounded, injured or ill military personnel by providing them with comfort items not usually supplied by the government.
Supporters included Finger Lakes Pirates, Friendly Ford, Legion Post 396 Auxiliary, Pepsi Bottling Co., Parts Plus Auto Supplies, Geneva Coach Inc., D’Amico Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, AutoZone Auto Supplies, Sons of the American Legion, Halex Gifts, Pedula’s Wine & Liquor, Advance Auto Parts, Steve Davoli Century 21, Massa Construction, FW Klee DDS, Lyons National Bank, Amy Kane of State Farm Inc., Graphic Connections and Sessler Demolition.
A fifth annual car show is being planned for June 2020.
Members of the 2019 Car Show committee included Brenda Verdehem, Dale VanDeviver, Dave Cook, Dot Hurdle, Dan Hurdle, Drew Spencer, Teresa Harris, Joyce Wheeler, Pat Moschiano, Peter Bay, Gerry Colf and Mary Ann Greco.