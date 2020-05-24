GENEVA — The town of Geneva again is offering trees to residents.
There are approximately 100 trees available on a first-come, first-served basis, one tree per household. The choices this year are: Japanese red leaf maple, silver maple, pink flowering peach, pink flowering crab, white flowering crab and Cleveland pear.
Homeowners are requested to put a white flag in the ground where they desire the tree to be planted. These white flags are available at the Town Hall, 3750 County Road 6. If the flag is not placed, the tree will be dropped off for the homeowner to plant.
The Town will plant the trees and will take care of the first watering, after that the homeowner will be responsible for the maintenance and care of the trees.
To order trees by June 2, go to the town hall to sign up for a tree and pick up a flag.
Town hall is closed for the time being. Call the town clerk’s office at (315) 789-3922 for information.