GENEVA — Geneva Reads, the city’s literacy coalition, has been delivering books to the homes of local children to encourage them to read during their time away from school.
“With no access to the public library or the libraries at their schools, we knew children might run out of books to read during the Covid-19 shutdown,” said Executive Director Anne Schühle.
The “no-contact porch drops” began in late March with a variety of gently used books donated by local residents. Since then, Geneva Reads has purchased some new books and received monetary donations from a few local residents to help continue the program.
Deliveries have been made for 215 children in 106 households. Geneva Reads will continue distributing books as long as the supply lasts.
“We are especially eager to reach all of the Geneva families for whom book purchases are an unaffordable luxury, and given increased unemployment, that’s a lot of families,” she said.
Almost a dozen Geneva Reads volunteers and board members have been making the drops. Word about the program has gone out through the school district twice and on Facebook.
Most of the books have been sent out for children in kindergarten through fifth grade, but Geneva Reads does have some for babies, pre-schoolers and older students.
“What’s been really wonderful is the number of teachers who have taken the time to contact families to let them know about the program and provide us with the information we need,” said Schühle, adding that she’s enjoyed hearing what the kids are interested in reading and trying to match that to the books available.
Families in Geneva that haven’t requested books yet can email asgenevareads@gmail.com with their name, address, each child’s age, reading level and interests.