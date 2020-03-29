GENEVA — A first-grade girl sits reading aloud with a volunteer on the cafeteria stage at West Street School. As she powers through a Polk Street School chapter book, both laugh at the character’s antics. When a friend wanders up to the table, they invite him to read, too. He declines and says he’ll just watch. After the girl’s 15 minutes are up and she’s been given a book to take home, all it takes is a gentle “Come on, I bet you can do this” for the boy to settle in and start reading.
Geneva Reads’ new “I PAWS to Read” program had been calling for each child to read three short books (or part of a longer one) over 15 minutes during the school’s weekly PAWS Nights. This young boy, however, had set himself a goal — 10 books, plus the ones he took home and returned the following week. That first evening, he came back twice more with his mom and delighted in finishing his 11th book.
The program was created and is run by Geneva Reads’ board secretary Anne Dinan, who is a retired kindergarten teacher and literacy coach.
“We are using engaging, natural-language texts at ‘just-right’ levels to help each child improve as a reader and enjoy the process along the way,” Dinan said. “The more time spent in the process of reading, the more growth a child will make. Fifteen extra minutes of reading a day has been proven to positively affect a child’s reading development.”
Dinan said the children loved the one-on-one attention they had been getting from the volunteers, many of whom have teaching experience.
“Parents are thanking us profusely for creating the program,” she said. “They are especially grateful to be able to see the volunteers demonstrate reading strategies that can be used at home to teach, prompt or reinforce their children as they read.”
Geneva Reads began loaning each child a bag of books at their individual reading level and encouraging them to read at home. Dinan said that when the children talk with family members about the books, their comprehension grows. Rereading the texts improves the children’s fluency.
Geneva Reads Executive Director Anne Schühle said it was wonderful to hear about an immediate success after the first session.
“Anne told me that one little girl had been reluctant to read, but was gaining confidence and seeing herself as a reader by the end of 15 minutes of guidance. The next week, she and her mom came back, and the mother told Anne that her daughter had been eager to re-read the books she brought home. She asked to take her books to her bedroom to read them in bed ‘because readers like to read in bed’! She read them to her father at breakfast; then they called her grandmother and read to her over the phone. They were all very excited,” she said.
Through the program, Dinan and the volunteers had started keeping track of the number of minutes the children read each week (at PAWS Night and at home), writing them on a chart.
In addition to being able to watch their numbers grow, they received various small rewards, such as pencils, books and special “I PAWS to Read” magnets.
Mom Stephanie Annear was singing the program’s praises last month.
“My first-grader, Gannon, started sounding out words at school, but he had no interest in reading at home, preferring to listen to others read,” she said. “Then at one PAWS night we found a group of students on the cafeteria stage, reading. Gannon was intrigued to hear that anyone could sign up and start earning points for reading in 15-minute increments. He sat down next to Anne Schühle and read aloud to her for almost an hour! He brought four books home and then started on other books in our house.
“By the time we returned to PAWS night a week later, he had earned 17 more points for a total of 5 HOURS of reading out loud in one week!” she said. “When we came upon those excited Geneva Reads volunteers at West Street School, I could not have imaged how much they could do. Their combination of encouragement, picking the right reading level for each child, and creating attainable 15-minute goals has proven to be an amazing combination.”
Geneva Reads’ volunteers will participate at PAWS Night events whenever the district resumes classes.