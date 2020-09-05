GENEVA — The Geneva Rotary Club has awarded $8,895 in grants to 10 local organizations.
While Rotary awards grants each year, 2020 was challenging because the club was unable to hold its annual Service Above Self fundraising dinner due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rotary President Dave Cook said the club decided to go ahead with the grant program even though less money was available because there are so many deserving projects in the community.
The organizations receiving grants, along with their projects:
- Geneva Community Lunch Program, meal program, $1,000.
- Jim Dooley Center for Childhood Learning, playground equipment, $1,000.
- Geneva Reads, healthy readers project, $1,000.
- Smith Center for the Performing Arts, Covid cleaning equipment, $1,000.
- St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy, tuition assistance, $1,000.
- Thrive to Survive, support for adults with cancer, $1,000.
- Geneva Public Library, internet access kits, $945.
- Geneva Center of Concern, freezer, $800.
- Geneva Historical Society, history programs, $700.
- BluePrint Geneva, bicycle project, $450.
The following donors let Rotary keep the money they had pledged for the annual dinner for the grant program: Bank of the Finger Lakes; Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante; Brenda & Dave Ricky Foundation; Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union; Finger Lakes Partners; Generations Bank; Halco; Hobart and William Smith Colleges; and Littlejohn & Barbi Orthodontics.
Rotary International is made up of 1.2 million men and women worldwide who donate their expertise, time and funds to support local and international projects that help people in need and promote understanding throughout varying cultures.
