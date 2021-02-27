GENEVA — The Geneva Rotary Club has added two new members in recent meetings.
Since the Rotary club now meets on Zoom, Kelsey Journell, manager at Lyons National Bank's Geneva branch office, became the first virtual inductee. She was followed by Brien Ashdown, associate professor in the Department of Psychological Science and in the Latin American Studies Program at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
Journell started her career with LNB in 2013, and she has assisted at every level of the branch. She is past president and current member of the Geneva General Hospital Auxiliary, an ambassador for the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce, an events and planning committee member for the Geneva Business Improvement District, a board member for the Athena A.C.E. Association, and a champion for the LNB WOW! committee.
Ashdown, who has been a member of the HWS faculty since 2011, focuses on cultural and adolescent developmental psychology, with a specialization in Latin America. Originally from Utah, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in psychology, he earned his master's and Ph.D. in psychology at St. Louis University. Ashdown has served as a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Geneva, and is currently the executive director for education for Children USA.