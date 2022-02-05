GENEVA — The Geneva Rotary inducted three new member in January.
At the Jan. 26 meeting, Roslyn Grammar was welcomed to Rotary. Taking part in the induction ceremony were her sponsor, Rotarian Jason Haag, and club President Stephanie Hesler.
Grammar is a supply analyst at Constellation Brands. She manages two California warehouses and about 30 individual brands.
She has volunteer experience with the Alzheimer’s Association, the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, the March of Dimes, the Ontario County Humane Society, and Ronald McDonald House.
At the Jan. 5 meeting, Craig Talmage, assistant professor of entrepreneurial studies at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, and Karen Fahy, director of Geneva 2030, were inducted. Hesler sponsored both.
Geneva Rotary meets at noon each Wednesday at Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante on Seneca Street in Geneva. Guests are welcome.