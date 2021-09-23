GENEVA — Winnek American Legion Post 396 of Geneva is holding a canned food drive to support The Salvation Army of Geneva Sept. 25. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Legion home at 1115 Lochland Road (Route 14), rain or shine.
The Salvation Army of Geneva is in need of canned goods to support their food pantry for residents in the Geneva area.
“Hunger is present in every community, even ours here in Geneva,” Capt. Aida Rolon said. “This event will help us meet the needs of those suffering from hunger in Geneva as the seasons change.”
The Salvation Army will have their branded van parked in the parking lot of the American Legion for quick and easy drop-off. The American Legion will be offering free hot dogs and hamburgers to those who donate canned goods.