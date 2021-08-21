GENEVA — Jonathan S. Bailey received the Eagle Scout award in ceremonies Aug. 4 at The Presbyterian Church in Geneva.
Bailey, the son of Rita and Stephen Bailey of Welch Road, is a member of Boy Scout Troop 4, and has held several youth leadership offices, including assistant senior patrol leader, librarian, and scribe.
The Trail to Eagle ceremony outlined the steps Bailey took to earn Scouting’s highest award; the seven candles were lighted by Life Scouts Nicholas Caster and Aaron Hennessy, and Eagle Scout Patrick Nardone. Co-masters of ceremony Eagle Scout Nate Hesler and Assistant Scoutmaster Fred Schühle described the milestones along that trail, as the candles were lighted.
Mrs. Mary Mantelli and Dr. Lorraine Williams, the former and current principals at St. Francis-St. Stephen School, then described the Eagle Scout service project that Bailey organized and supervised last fall at the school in Geneva.
Bailey directed a group of fellow Scouts, parents and others that prepared two sites, poured concrete and re-installed benches at the east and west edges of the playground at the school, from which Bailey graduated eighth grade in 2018.
Mantelli and Williams also described how they’d enjoyed watching Bailey grow and mature during the years they had known him: Mantelli taught him in third and sixth grades, then principal; Williams as student aide then principal.
Bailey is one of the top popcorn sellers in the area, it was noted at the ceremony; over his years in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, he sold more than $14,700 worth. Those efforts earned him two free weeks at the Seneca Waterways Council’s summer resident camp, Camp Babcock-Hovey in Ovid, among myriad other prizes.
Letters of congratulation were read from the Seneca Waterways Council and the National Council in Texas. Another letter read congratulating outgoing Scoutmaster Rich Nardone, who has guided more than two dozen young men to become Eagle Scouts.
The tricolor ribbon supporting Bailey’s Eagle Scout medal also displayed a Bronze Palm and a Gold Palm, respectively signifying five and 10 merit badges earned beyond the 21 required for Eagle Scout.
After thanking those who had helped him reach this goal, Bailey presented four Eagle Scout Mentor pins: to Rich Nardone, his Pack 5 Cubmaster and Troop 4 Scoutmaster; to Jeff Caster, his Cub Scout den leader; to Schühle; and to Patrick Nardone, both for their help, friendship and inspiration.
Patrick Nardone delivered the Eagle Scout Charge, with all Eagle Scouts present gathered at the front of the room; Mrs. Lori Nardone offered a poem, “It’s Only a Pin.”
A member of the Class of 2022 at Geneva High School, Bailey has been a member of the golf and lacrosse teams, and National Honor Society. After he graduates from high school in June, he plans to become an electrician. He has worked at the Deluxe restaurant and Wegmans and is now a groundskeeper at Big Oak Golf Course.
Bailey is the 144th Scout to earn the Eagle Scout badge in Troop 4, chartered to The Presbyterian Church in Geneva since 1917.