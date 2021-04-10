GENEVA — Town Clerk Lorrie Naegele has been recertified as a registered municipal clerk by the New York State Town Clerks Association.
The award recognizes professional competency of municipal clerks. According to the association, certification is granted after an applicant has met stringent education and experience requirements established by organization.
The association, founded in 1982, promotes the professional development of town clerks across the state as administrative leaders. It offers member town clerks and their deputies specialized assistance and continuing education relevant to professional and personal improvement to serve residents.