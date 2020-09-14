GENEVA — The Town of Geneva’s Kashong Conservation Area committee will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the town hall, 3750 County Road 6.
Town residents are welcome to attend, and asked to wear face coverings and observe social distancing. For more information, contact committee Chairman Mark Palmieri at markpalmieri@townofgeneva.com.
The town’s economic development committee will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the town hall. Town residents are welcome to attend and observe COVID-19 measures.
For more information, contact committee Chairman Bob McCarthy at robertmccarthy@townofgeneva.com.