GENEVA — The Geneva Woman’s Club will be hosting a series of speakers this summer.
On Monday, Kate Labbe, Geneva city planner, will speak to the group at its 336 Main St. headquarters. A dish-to-pass luncheon will be provided.
On July 26, the club will have another dish-to-pass luncheon with a representative from the Geneva Public Library speaking to the group.
In August, superintendent of Geneva City schools Patricia Garcia will give a talk and a dish-to-pass luncheon held.
All of the programs start at 12 noon. Events are free, and anyone is welcome. Club membership is $75 a year.
For more information, contact club president Barb Rose at (315) 719-8628.