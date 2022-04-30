GENEVA — The Geneva Woman’s Club has a busy schedule of activities for its May meetings.
On Monday, a luncheon provided by the club will be served to all current members at the group’s 336 Main St. headquarters.
On May 9 and 23, Arlene Eddington will lead club members in exercise classes.
May 16 is “Bring A Pie Day.” For those who don’t bake, a donation of $5 will be collected and given to a local organization. Also that day, Seneca County Historian Walt Gable will give a presentation on the Spanish flu epidemic of a century ago and compare it to today’s covid environment.
There will be no meeting May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.
Looking ahead, the club’s election of officers is planned for June 6, along with a luncheon at the Sons and Daughters of Italy lodge. The cost for the full buffet is $19.50 a person. Those interested are asked to RSVP to club President Barb Rose at (315) 719-8628. Payment is due by May 23.
June also represents membership renewal month. The annual fee is $50 a person. Contact Rose to join or find out more.