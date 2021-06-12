GENEVA — The Geneva Woman’s Club held its annual election of officers June 7. The luncheon was catered by Bob Stivers.
Door prizes were given out and a 50-50 raffle held. Thirty-one members attended.
The following officers were elected to one-year terms: Barbara Rose, president; Patricia Certo, first vice-president; Merry Henry, second vice-president; Phyllis Marino, treasurer; Midge Tuxill, secretary; Julie Guerrieri and Lyn Golumbeck, events.
The club is looking to get more active now that the pandemic has waned, and members hope to plan a trip soon. The club also plans to host bingo, euchre, Mahjong, bridge, arts and crafts, and potentially a cooking demo. Guest speakers will also be scheduled to visit and talk about current events.
New members are being sought. The club meets weekly at 11:30 a.m. Mondays. The cost of annual membership is $75.
Anyone interested is invited to join or call Barb Rose at (315) 789-6228 for more info.