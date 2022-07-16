GENEVA — The Geneva Family YMCA in collaboration with Thrive to Survive, an organization that provides support for adults living in Seneca, Yates, Schuyler and portions of Ontario counties diagnosed with and being treated for cancer, will once again offer a free 10-week fitness program to those recovering from cancer treatment. The program will begin on Thursday, July 28 and runs 10 weeks through Thursday, Sept. 29.
Participants will work in a small group with certified YMCA Cancer Recovery Specialists to build muscle mass and strength, increase flexibility and endurance and improve functional ability.
In addition to physical benefits, the program also focuses on the emotional well-being of survivors and their families. It provides a supportive community where people impacted by cancer can connect during treatment and beyond.
Participants in the program will receive a free 10-week membership to the Geneva YMCA and are encouraged to use the facility throughout the week, not just during program session times. Registration for the program is going on now through Friday, July 22.
Anyone interested in more information or in joining the program is encouraged to contact YMCA Wellness & Program Director Laura Snook at (315) 789-1616.