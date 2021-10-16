Girl Scouts of Western New York’s Fall Product Program has returned.
Girl Scouts across Western New York will put their entrepreneurial, e-commerce, and cyber-safety skills to work as they use an online digital platform to engage friends, family, and the general public to order candies, nuts, and magazines. The Fall Product Program runs until Oct. 30.
The Fall Product program along with the spring Cookie program help girls to raise funds for their participation; financial aid is also available to any new families interested in joining. Volunteers are also needed and members of the community interested in volunteering can also join.
Items available include Peanut Butter Bears, Dulce de Leche Owls, English Butter Toffee, Dark Chocolate Mint Penguins, and more. New this year are Caramel Apples and Sweet & Salty Mix. Prices for these range from $6 to $40.
Through the Fall Product Program, girls gain practical money smarts and the knowledge of how to navigate selling products in a digital environment, which are skills that will last girls a lifetime. Learning by doing gives girls a sense of accomplishment and pride in their abilities.
Customers can elect to help the local military and veterans. Through the Fall Product Program’s Operation Gratitude, customers can choose to purchase items to benefit local military personnel and veterans. Customers can either choose the option through the online platform, or chose the option on a girl’s order card. Operation Gratitude’s mission is to forge strong bonds between Americans and their military and first responder heroes.
For more information on how to support a local girl through the Fall Product Program or for more information on joining Girl Scouts, visit gswny.org.