CICERO — The Girl Scout Cookie Program for troops in the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council has been extended one week to March 28.
Local Scouts are getting creative in order to get their iconic treats safely in the hands of customers during their largest annual fundraiser, one that powers activities, community service, experiences, programming, and more.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. This year, Scouts are flexing their entrepreneurial and leadership skills even further as they overcome challenges to more traditional face-to-face and walk-up sales in light of the pandemic. They’re using a personal Digital Cookie online order link to connect with friends, family and neighbors. Cookies are delivered no-contact or shipped direct for a fee. Many girls are utilizing platforms like FaceTime and Zoom to host virtual cookie booths.
New this year are troop-ordering links, which can be searched by ZIP code on the online Cookie Finder or iOS and Android app to order from a local troop for direct shipment. Cookie Finder allows cookie fans to enter their ZIP code to locate community drive-thru booths for contact-less sales. Troops are partnering with businesses and organizations in their communities to host drive-thrus. Some businesses are assisting troops with cookie sales through their locations. All proceeds go back to the troop.
Most troops accept cash and credit/debit cards at their drive-thrus.
Cookie delivery through Grubhub will be available in select GSNYPENN areas from 4-8 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, through March 21. Some days may vary by location. Customers can place orders using the Grubhub website or delivery app. Special discounts on delivery fees will be offered during designated dates.
Auburn and Canandaigua have Grubhub cookie delivery within a 20-minute driving radius.