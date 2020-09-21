Fans of Girl Scouts cookies will have a new treat to try in 2021.
Toast-Yay will be introduced in the Western New York area and other select areas. It’s a French toast-inspired cookie dipped in icing.
Customers will be able to order cookies during the holiday season later this year through a giftbox option that ships directly to others via the Smart Cookie online platform.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program allows girls to decide how to use their portion of the proceeds for unforgettable leadership experiences and community projects, while Girls Scouts of Western New York depends on the funds to deliver programming to nearly 15,000 girls in the region.
Girl Scouts donated millions of cookie packages last season.
“We’re excited to offer Western New Yorkers the new delicious Toast-Yay! Girl Scout Cookie to be enjoyed with our other eight amazing flavors,” Girl Scouts of Western New York CEO Alison Wilcox said in a press release. “The Girl Scout Cookie program provides girls with unparalleled experiences and levels the entrepreneurship gap for women by nurturing that go-getter spirit early on and equipping girls with the confidence and skills to dream big and reach high.”
Girl Scouts of Western New York will have a cookie program online pre-sale that starts Dec. 5. The official cookie season kicks off Jan. 9, 2021.
To learn more about the new Girl Scout Cookie Program, Girl Scouts membership, and adult volunteerism, visit gswny.org or call 1-888-837-6410.