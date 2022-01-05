DRESDEN — One of the ways Greenidge Generation will remember 2021 is through its contribution of nearly $275,000 to local projects.
From community projects like Coats for Kids, to funding for new rescue equipment for the Dresden Fire Department, and a partnership with Friends of the Outlet, owner of the Keuka Outlet Trail, Greenidge has supported efforts that touch thousands of lives in the Yates County and Seneca Lake communities.
“As we rapidly grow this power plant and blockchain business, our employees’ energy is also focused on making a bigger impact on the quality of life in their hometown,” Greenidge CEO Dale Irwin said in a press release. “We are so proud to be part of so many worthwhile efforts that touch lives in hundreds of ways, and we all look forward to continuing to work with a variety of community organizations.”
Most of the projects supported by the company were suggested by employees, who have specific interests and know the community’s needs. And, many of them bring together teams of employees, contractors, consultants, and community groups to accomplish goals through collaboration.
Here are examples of the ways Greenidge has given back:
• Friends of the Outlet: In addition to an annual corporate sponsorship, Greenidge is working with Friends of the Outlet to establish an extension of the popular trail to reach Seneca Lake.
• Yates Community Center: Greenidge has contributed a significant amount toward the Community Center’s field house capital project, with plans to provide additional support in the coming months.
• Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital: A large gift helped finance the purchase of a new Incisive CT scanner system, giving the Penn Yan hospital technology equal to that found in larger, more distant facilities.
• Dresden Fire Department: The local fire company was able to purchase updated battery-powered rescue equipment that will save lives of accident victims in various settings.
• Village of Dresden: Greenidge employees and contractors are working with the village to construct a new playground. Earlier this year, the company sponsored an electronic sign welcoming people to the village with various community messages. Greenidge also sponsored music at the Dresden Gazebo during the summer.
• New York State Sheriff Camp: A donation to the camp helps ensure that more New York state youngsters can enjoy a camp experience on Keuka Lake.
• Hope Walk of Yates County: A sponsorship supports programs for Yates County residents and families battling cancer.
• Habitat for Humanity: Toward construction of a new home.
• Penn Yan events: Helped kick off Penn Yan’s Fall Festival and supported the popular StarShine event.
• Hometown Heroes Banners: Greenidge is helping to purchase banners honoring veterans in the Penn Yan community.
Other contributions in 2021 included gifts to the Yates County Tuberculosis & Health Association; Dundee Christmas Project; Coats for Kids; Coffee & Cards at Milly’s Pantry; PYTCO/Sampson Theatre; the Peasantman Triathlon; and golf tournaments to benefit YCC Elevate Youth and Mission Share Outreach Center.