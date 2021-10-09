GENEVA — Final preparations are being made for a favorite Halloween tradition that is returning to downtown Geneva this month.
Geneva students in grade 5-12 will be decorating windows in colorful Halloween scenes. Students must register between 9 a.m. and noon at the Recreation Dept. on Monday in order to participate. Paints and supplies, as well as window assignments, will be made.
Original sketches are welcome but must be approved that morning. Alternative sketches also will be provided. Organizers ask each student to bring an old sheet or newspaper to cover the sidewalk.
They also ask parents who drop off their children to assist in getting their kids to their location, if possible. Participants must commit to window cleanup one week after Halloween.
Winners will be announced after the parade at a location to be determined.