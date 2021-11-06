GENEVA — Winners of the Geneva Downtown Halloween Window Painting contest have been announced. Winners can pick up their skating passes during public skating at the Geneva Recreation Facility.
Winners are:
Fifth grade: First place — Alexis Cherry, Rosalie Deras (Cam’s Pizzeria); second place — Gia Houghton, Allison Marquart, Velia DeMaria (Beef & Brew); third place — Will Pealer, Parker Besos (Captain’s Café).
Middle School: First place — Austin Pirong, Gwen Albrecht (Quilty Pleasures); second place — Marleigh Seidel, Meghan Forbes, Emily Finnerty (Pedulla’s); third place — Josiah Noel (FLX Fry Bird); fourth place — Tatum Kivimati, Josie Plate, Stella Petrucci, Linnea Magee, Kaelyn Main (Burrall Insurance).
High School: First place — Katelyn Ikle, Mikayla Myer, Maria Urrutia (Geneva Co-Op/Amazing Grace); second place — Ma-Kensie Forbes, Olivia Molina (Port 100); third place — Faith Orwin, Hope Murphy (Geneva Bicycle Center).
Mixed: First place (tie) — Paige Lapides, Fiona Molina, Olivia Tapscott (B&D Deli) and Brooklyn Jones (A+ Cuts); second place — Segura family (Lake City Hobby).
Organizers are asking that all participants clean their windows no later than Wednesday, Nov. 10. Use the following supplies: a spray bottle with warm soapy water, a scraper, a broom and dustpan with a garbage bag.
With questions, email H2Ostcafe@yahoo.com.