SHORTSVILLE — Harry Tuttle, the author of “Lehigh Valley Railroad Stories Manchester Yard,” will sign copies of his book from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday(July28) at the Lehigh Valley Railroad Historical Society, 8 E. High St.
Tuttle’s 154-page book — copies will be available for purchase at the signing — features 400+ stories by and about workers at the Lehigh Valley Railroad Manchester Yard and local communities. His local railroad narrative contains over 50 images. The book describes the people aspect of the railroad, their places of work, jobs, pay, clothing, military impact, romance, wrecks, injuries, and the impact on Manchester and Shortsville.
For those who cannot attend, the paperback is available from Amazon books or from Smashwords ebooks by searching for the book’s title.