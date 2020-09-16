CANANDAIGUA — State Sen. Pam Helming’s office is seeking nominations from the 54th State Senate District for the New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame.
Helming’s office is accepting candidates for the state shrine through Sept. 17. Nomination forms are available at helming.nysenate.gov, or by calling (315) 568-9816.
Nominees must live in the 54th district, an area that includes all of Seneca and Wayne counties, and a portion of Ontario County. Each nominee will receive a personalized recognition board with the history of their military service. Their biographies will be featured on Helming’s website and shared with local students.