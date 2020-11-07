LYONS — Helpful Hearts Community Closet Inc. is offering holiday help for Wayne County families.
Here is what the organization has planned:
• Online registration for Thanksgiving food boxes starts Nov. 12. Limit one food box per household. Identification with a Wayne County address is required. Pick up the food boxes Nov. 20 at 12 Geneva St. in Lyons.
• Online registration for holiday food boxes starts Dec. 10. Limit one food box per household. Identification with a Wayne County address is required. Pick up the food boxes Dec. 18 at 12 Geneva St. in Lyons.
• Online registration for a drive-thru toy pickup event starts Dec. 10. Identification with a Wayne County address is required, as is proof of custody or birth certificates for each child. The toy pickup is set for Dec. 20 at the Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan St.
For more information, call (315) 690-1952.