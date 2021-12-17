GENEVA — The final weekend of Historic Geneva’s Holiday Market begins today.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, in the Geneva History Museum’s Hucker Gallery at 543 S. Main St.
The market features items donated and crafted by community members.
In addition, a raffle is being held during the market. Prizes include the painting “The White Veggies,” courtesy of Shirley Blanchard; a basket of Finger Lakes wine; and a gift basket featuring Finger Lakes goods. Raffle tickets cost $1 apiece or 12 for $10.
Buy tickets at the market, or call the Historic Geneva office at (315) 789-5151. The raffle drawing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.
Admission to the market is free. All proceeds benefit Historic Geneva. Parking is available on the street or in the Trinity Episcopal Church lot across the street.
Face coverings are required for those attending the market.
For more information, call (315) 789-5151 or visit historicgeneva.org.