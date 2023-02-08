Hochul announce $100 million funding to repave roads impacted by extreme winter

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds to 35 knots and waves 10 to 13 feet expected. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Hamlin Beach to Mexico Bay. * WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&