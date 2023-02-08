Hochul announce $100 million funding to repave roads impacted by extreme winter

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that $100 million in State funding has been released to support the renewal of State roadways impacted by extreme weather. The funding supports repaving projects at 64 locations, totaling almost 520 lane miles of pavement, and complements the record level of investment in infrastructure across New York State.
"We are making historic investments in transportation infrastructure to create safer roads and smooth, hassle-free commutes for all travelers," Governor Hochul said. "New York is home to extreme weather year-round, and this $100 million in funding will be vital to helping ensure that our road conditions are safe for our hardest-hit communities."
Through sustained investment in transportation infrastructure, New York State is enhancing quality of life for all New Yorkers, making State highways safer and more efficient while encouraging local commerce and tourism. The current Department of Transportation five-year capital plan provides historic funding for road and bridge repair and modernization, and this critical infrastructure funding will help restore hundreds of lane miles of highway impacted by extreme weather.
New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, "Weather in New York is getting more intense more often, necessitating the need for vital and timely maintenance of our infrastructure. Governor Hochul understands the critical need to keep our infrastructure in a state of good repair, and this funding will renew vital travel corridors across the state while restoring hundreds of miles of roads to help them better withstand Mother Nature's challenges."
A complete list of local paving locations, which will begin this year, is available below.
Finger Lakes Region
- $2.5 million to resurface Route 383 from Village of Scottsville to Route 36, Route 36 from Route 383 to Monroe/Livingston County Line, Route 251 from Oatka Creek to the bridge over Genesee River, Route 940H from Route 251 to Monroe/Livingston County Line, and Route 253 from Route 383 to the bridge over Genesee River in the Town of Wheatland, Monroe County.
- $1.5 million to resurface Route 96 from the east Phelps Village Line to the Ontario/Seneca County Line in the Town of Phelps, Ontario County.
- $540,000 to resurface Routes 5 & 20 within the Village of Avon, Livingston County.
- $500,000 to resurface Route 31 from Village of Palmyra west village line to east village line and Route 21 from Route 31 to north Palmyra Village Line in the Village of Palmyra, Wayne County.
- $2.2 million to resurface Route 20A in the Village of Warsaw and Route 19 from the south Warsaw Village Line to the north Wyoming Village Line in the Towns of Warsaw and Middlebury, Wyoming County.
- $2 million to resurface Route 64 from Routes 5 & 20 to Taylor Road in the Towns of East Bloomfield and West Bloomfield, Ontario County.
- $2 million to resurface Route 20 from Route 77 to Route 98 in the Towns of Darien and Alexander and the Village of Alexander, Genesee County.
- $719,000 to resurface Route 31 from just east of Macedon Hamlet Line to just west of the Palmyra Village Line in the Town of Macedon, Wayne County.
- $575,000 to resurface Route 54A from Steuben County Line to 0.3 miles east of Route 32 intersection in the Town of Jerusalem, Yates County.
Additional regions and a more detailed look at funding can be found online at https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-hochul-announces-100-million-repave-roads-impacted-extreme-weather