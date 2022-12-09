GENEVA — Holiday recitals happening at St. Peter's Community Arts Academy, St. Peter's, 149 Genesee St., Geneva.
* Sounds of Christmas
Friday, Dec. 9 — 7:30 p.m.
Concert featuring SPCAA's four choirs singing your favorite holiday songs. Reception follows.
* Strings Studio Recitals
Saturday, Dec. 10 — 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Julianna Gray’s violin students will perform at 1:30 p.m., with Brian Donat having a few of his cello students perform as well. Ellen Stokoe's violin students will perform at 3:30 p.m., with Bernardo Rodriguez having a few of his guitar students perform at this recital.
* Piano Studio Holiday Recitals
Thursday, Dec. 15 — 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Students from Troy Slocum and Margaret Sawyer’s Piano Studios will perform. In order to fit them all in there will be two performances.