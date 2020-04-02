PENN YAN — Hope Walk of Yates County is looking for any yard signs from previous walks.
Hope Walk is a community-based organization dedicated to helping county residents who suffer from cancer through research, education, advocacy and service, including financial assistance.
Marty Shipman, president of the Hope Walk board of directors, said the organization tries to reuse signs each year to keep costs down and make more funds available to patients.
People who may have old signs can call (607) 283-HOPE (4673) or email hopewalkofyatescounty@gmail.com. Shipman said the signs can be picked up by a Hope Walk representative.
As of now, this year's Hope Walk is scheduled for 3 to 11 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Yates County Community Center on North Main Street.