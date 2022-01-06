TYRE — One of the stars of television’s “Impractical Jokers” is coming to del Lago Resort & Casino next month.
Joe Gatto will present “Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy” on Feb. 12, beginning at 8 p.m. in The Vine at del Lago.
Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Visit https://dellagoresort.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=246 to learn more about pricing and to buy tickets.
Gatto, who hails from Staten Island, is part of a comedy troupe called The Tenderloins, and the quartet has starred for many years on TruTV’s hit show “Impractical Jokers.” The group also is part of the TBS gameshow, “The Misery Index.”
Patrons must be 21 to attend shows at The Vine.