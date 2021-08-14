GENEVA — Historic Geneva's History Happy Hour returns Aug. 17 with a short, informal program hosted by curator John Marks at Lake Drum Brewing on East Castle Street. Marks will share a captioned slide show highlighting images and information about Geneva's music history.
From brass bands and church choirs to 19th century opera stars and nationally known recording artists, Geneva has a wealth of music history and this talk will explore that legacy. The slides will run on a continuous loop throughout the time. Marks will be available to chat and welcome people with stories and photos to share for future programs.
Next month's History Happy Hour will be Sept. 21.
Call (315) 789-5151 or visit historicgeneva.org for more information.