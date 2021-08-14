GENEVA — Historic Geneva, formerly the Geneva Historical Society, is holding an online auction as its next fundraiser.
The auction, which runs through Aug. 21, offers an eclectic mix of items, including local wines, art work and experiences from around the Finger Lakes.
To see what is available, to bid, or to make a monetary donation, visit https://events.readysetauction.com/genevahistoricalsociety/2021summerauction. Bidding ends at 5 p.m. Aug. 21.
All proceeds benefit Historic Geneva at 543 S. Main St. For more information, call Historic Geneva at (315) 789-5151.