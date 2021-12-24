Miss Finger Lakes is back in 2022
CORNING — After a one-year absence due to Covid-19, Miss Finger Lakes and Miss Upstate New York Pageant is returning.
The contest, a local preliminary for Miss New York and Miss America, will be held Jan. 22 at the USW Local 1000 Union Hall in the Nasser Civic Center.
There will be a Teen competition for girls age 13-18. The Miss competition is for ages 19-26. Two will be crowned in each category.
A $500 scholarship will be awarded to each of the two Miss winners, while $100 will go to each Teen victor.
Applications are being accepted. For more information and an entry form, email missfingerlakes@aol.com or call (607) 425-5010.
CCE of Seneca County closed until Jan. 3
WATERLOO — The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County office will close for the holiday break Friday and reopen Jan. 3.