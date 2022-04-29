URBANA — Saperica Inc. has announced that the inaugural Saperavi Festival will be held May 14 at Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery.
The festival will bring together producers of saperavi and rkatsiteli wines from the Finger Lakes with their counterparts from the country of Georgia. Authentic Georgian cuisine with a modern twist will be featured from Chama Mama, a New York City restaurant.
Saperavi Festival attendees will be able to taste a variety of wines crafted from saperavi and rkatsiteli grape varieties native to Georgia. These tastes will be paired with Georgian food specialties such as khachapuri, lobiani, khinkali, pkhali and the special dish, duck kalia. Cooking demonstrations will be presented throughout the afternoon.
The Saperavi Festival will run from 2-5 p.m. on the winery’s Middle Road grounds in Steuben County. More details and tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3EUr2SC.
The event also can be found on Eventbrite by using the search words “saperavi festival.”
Members of the trade and media are invited to participate in educational seminars and events before the festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information about attending as a member of trade or media, email saperavi@saperica.org.
The first annual Saperavi Festival is being organized by Saperica Inc., a non-profit corporation. Saperica’s mission is to promote Saperavi and other Georgian grape varieties along with Georgian gastronomy and culture in the Finger Lakes and around the United States by organizing and facilitating educational seminars and exchange programs between the regions, for wine and culinary professionals and enthusiasts. Any proceeds from the festival will help to fund future Saperica programs.
For additional info, visit www.saperica.org.