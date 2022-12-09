'It’s a Wonderful Tasting,' brought to you by Drink Like A Girl, set for Saturday

SENECA FALLS — The It’s a Wonderful Tasting will commence at 12 p.m. until 8 p.m., on December 10, at 97 Fall St., in Seneca Falls. The event will consist of 10 breweries/wineries which are all women-owned. The tickets are $25 for seven tasting tickets and those that attend will be able to support these businesses by purchasing four-packs and bottles to go.
Participating wineries and breweries include The Barn Brewing, Lucky Hare Brewing, WeBe Brewing, Talking Cursive Brewing, Buttonwood Grove Winery, Knapp Winery, Lakewood Winery. Deep Roots Winery and Wagner Vineyards Estate Winery.
Visit www.drinklikeagirl5k.com for full information and details.