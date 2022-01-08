SENECA FALLS — ITT Goulds Pumps Inc. has donated $10,000 to help with current and future building projects directed by Habitat for Humanity of Seneca County.
“We are so thankful for ITT Goulds Pumps generous donation,” said Menzo Case, president of Habitat for Humanity of Seneca Count. “As a small nonprofit, the support from local businesses and the community means everything to us. Whether it’s monetary donations or by coordinating works days with their employees, ITT Goulds Pumps has been a wonderful community partner.”
There are many families in Seneca County in need of adequate housing, and it is the ongoing mission of HFHSC to eradicate that need. Over the past 20 years, HFHSC has provided housing to nearly 30 families while investing $2.3 million in those homes.
HFHSC builds or renovates at least one home every year. The four homes from the 2021 building season are on schedule to be completed early in 2022. Two additional building projects are planned for 2022.
Connect with HFHSC on Facebook to see more information on project updates, volunteer opportunities and upcoming events.