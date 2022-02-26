GENEVA — Jan Regan, noted Finger Lakes photographer, was awarded First Prize in Art Books for her compelling photo documentation of Geneva’s “front porch” experience in the early days of COVID: #porchportraits: Pandemic, Protest and Peace in a Small America City.
Judges for the Winning Writer’s North Street Prize for Self-Published Books reviewed over 2,000 entries in several categories from around the world. Regan’s award includes a cash prize, credit toward the publication of her next book with publisher Book Baby, a complimentary marketing consultation and several advertising opportunities.
Her prize-winning book includes a five-part essay by Chris Lavin detailing Geneva’s history and resiliency through the 2020 shutdown.
Judges were impressed with Regan’s photographs that showed a diversity of families and individuals and their stories as each faced their unique, personal challenges in the face of the mysterious and frightening world-wide pandemic. The book also captures the civil strife that coincided with COVID in the summer of the year 2020.
The judges also praised the composition of Regan’s photographs, which spoke to the confinement people felt during this period as the COVID pandemic first made itself known to unwitting local residents: “(The photos’) intense vertical and horizontal lines…look and feel like prison bars, and powerfully convey the reality of the early lockdown and ongoing confinement, a visual motif that is continued throughout the book. This is brilliant and powerful visual symbolism! Even the cows look imprisoned in their stalls at the dairy farm. The photographs become less confining in the section on BLM (Black Lives Matter), which is the perfect visual symbolism of BLM’s goals: the freedom for Black people to move freely through the world.”
Judges also noted “the mini-stories presented were not repetitive, and the photos were given room to convey most of the information. They made up a colorful mosaic of resilience, from car parade graduations to costumed family concerts, to yoga on the front steps,” wrote one judge on the Winning Writers website critique.
Copies of #porchportraits: Pandemic, Protest and Peace in a Small America City are available through Regan’s website janreganphotography.com, and at Stomping Grounds and the Geneva Historical Society.