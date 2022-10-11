GENEVA — The Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children — the world’s largest organization working on behalf of young children.
NAEYC accreditation is a rigorous and transformative quality-improvement system that uses a set of 10 research-based standards to collaborate with early education programs to recognize and drive quality-improvement in high-quality early learning environments.
“This is the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning’s fourth consecutive 5-year term of recognition for excellence in early childhood education,” said Kyle Vanderlip, director of Child Care. “We are proud to announce that once again we have been reaccredited by NAEYC and recognized for our commitment to the highest standards of Early Education. It is such an honor to work with such an amazing team of teachers!
“The Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning staff works hard to provide not only high standards for early education but also to create a loving community that instills growth, independence, and individuality. This center has now become a multi-generational program for the Geneva City community. Our halls are lined with class photos of former students and current students love searching for their family members.
“We even have students that have returned as teachers!”
The program is a service of Finger Lakes Health caring for infants through school-age and provides a Universal Per-Kindergarten program on behalf of the Geneva City School District.
“NAEYC-accredited programs bring our definitions of excellence for early childhood education to life each day,” said Kristen Johnson, senior director of Early Learning Program Accreditation at NAEYC. “Earning NAEYC Accreditation makes the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning an exemplar of good practice for families and the entire community.”
For more information about NAEYC accreditation, visit the NAEYC website.