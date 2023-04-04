PENN YAN — The Keuka Lake Association is dedicated to safeguarding the waters of Keuka Lake by leading community efforts in preservation, advocacy and education. The KLA helps to ensure the health and longevity of the much-loved natural resource and its surrounding watershed.
The Keuka Lake Association is a volunteer organization that touches almost every area in the collective Keuka Lake community and is currently striving for membership renewals while also welcoming new members.
“The areas of focus for the Association include preservation and protection of water quality and control of invasive species, working with Cornell Cooperative Extension to educate the public, advocacy with governmental organizations, and enhancing quality of life within the community,” said John Hagreen, chair of the Membership Committee.
Anyone committed to the health and well-being of Keuka Lake and its watershed would be welcomed by the KLA.
“There is more opportunity and need than ever to reinforce the work of the KLA and bolster its membership,” Hagree said. “When it comes to Keuka Lakefront, ownership is donorship — we are in this together — beneficiaries and stewards.”
Members are asked to keep their membership up-to-date, to renew now if necessary, and to help spread the word on the important work of the KLA particularly to non-members and encourage them to join.
The 2023 membership levels are:
Basic: $40+.
Partner: $60+.
Sponsor: $100+.
Patron: $150+.
Guardian: $250+.
Champion: $500+.
Business: $60+.
If you want to join or renew your membership online, go to the KLA website www.keukalakeassociation.org and complete the online form. Click on “Membership Log-in” and you can access the forms there — no password needed.
Founded in 1956, the KLA, with over 1,700 members, provides a unified voice for those who love Keuka Lake. Its mission is to preserve and protect Keuka Lake and its natural beauty for future generations.